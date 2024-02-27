PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 86 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 86.83 points, a negative change of 0.14 percent, closing at 63,219.10 points against 63,305.93 points the previous trading day.

A total of 409,962,895 shares valuing Rs 14.675 billion were traded during the day as compared to 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs16.491 billion the last day.

Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 111 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.

O.Punjab with 47,571,335 shares at Rs 6.27 per share, K-Electric Limited with 40,638,1358 shares at Rs 4.52 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 25,795,159 shares at Rs 1.27 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,780.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 45.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,316.87.

Rafhan Maize Production Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 339.00 per share closing at Rs 8,400.00, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 61.40 decline to close at Rs 1,301.00.