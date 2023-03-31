UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 152.48 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 152.48 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 152.48 points, with a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 40,000.83 against 39,848.35 points on the previous day

A total of 112,200,436 shares were traded during the day as compared to 88,701,289 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.933 billion against Rs 3.988 billion on the last trading day.

A total of 112,200,436 shares were traded during the day as compared to 88,701,289 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.933 billion against Rs 3.988 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 168 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Int. Bulk with 12,120,000 shares at Rs 4.22 per share, Pak Elektron with 6,523,000 shares at Rs 11.30 per share, and Hascol Petrol with 4,865,500 shares at Rs 5.93 per share.

Bata (Pak)witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 94.26 per share price, closing at Rs2033.68, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 40.10 rise in its per share price to Rs 5017.50.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 35.90 per share closing at Rs 840.10, followed by Philip Morris Pak. with a Rs 35.57 decline to close at Rs 426.43.

