PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 395 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 395.45 points, with a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 40,815.90 against 40,420.45 points on the previous day.

A total of 242,173,251 shares were traded during the day as compared to 284,512,885 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.278 billion against Rs 7.960 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 211 of them recorded gains and 107 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 14,956,006 shares at Rs 71.37 per share, Pak Refinery with 12,733,241 shares at Rs 13.56 per share, and Hascol petrol with 12,226,500 shares at Rs 6.61 per share.

Safofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 42.00 per share price, closing at Rs1000, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with a Rs 20.12 rise in its per share price to Rs1567.08.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1000 per share closing at Rs 24,000.00, followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 157.29 decline to close at Rs 2006.00.