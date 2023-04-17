UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 41.13 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 41.13 points, with a positive change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,246.67 against 40,205.54 points on the previous day.

A total of 94,781,630 shares were traded during the day as compared to 89,187,909 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.056 billion against Rs 2.766 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 15,634,868 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, Pakistan Alumin with 5,051,000 shares at Rs 49.45per share, and Telecard Limited with 4,589,2878 shares at Rs 8.03 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 104.75 per share price, closing at Rs 5250.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire with a Rs 78.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 1175.00.

Siemens Pak. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.99 per share closing at Rs 570.01, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 23.95 decline to close at Rs 968.88.

