Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM
The Government of Pakistan has honored the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC), for its exemplary contribution as one of the country's highest taxpaying company
This recognition underscores PTC's steadfast commitment to corporate responsibility and its significant role in driving economic growth in Pakistan, said a news release here on Tuesday.
As one of the leading multinational’s operating in Pakistan, PTC has always placed a strong emphasis on compliance and integrity in fulfilling its tax obligations.
In 2023, PTC contributed more than Rs 229 billion to the national exchequer in the form of various taxes and duties.
Furthermore, PTC has actively participated in the country's development endeavours, evident through its exports exceeding $48 million in 2023.
The Company's substantial investments for its environment, social, and governance agenda underscores its dedication to shaping a better tomorrow.
The Government of Pakistan's acknowledgment to PTC as one of its highest taxpayers is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate citizenship.
