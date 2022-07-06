Punjab ensures historic utilization of development funds during last FY

Punjab Planning and Development Board (P&D) has achieved historic implementation pace of development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Planning and Development board (P&D) has achieved historic implementation pace of development projects.

P&D Board Chairman Ali Sarfraz Hussain told media here Wednesday that provincial departments have utilized Rs. 554 billion against the release budget of Rs. 636 billion during the last Financial Year (FY) 21-22. This reflects the 96 percent utilization of the funds.

Besides the efficiency of executing agency, he added, this also contributes the robust monitoring system and also close coordination by the Chairman P&D Board. Evolved by the Chairman P&D Board, almost weekly, biweekly meetings were conducted with all relevant stakeholders and the impeding bottlenecks were immediately removed. He said that the efficient and speedy approval of development schemes have also contributed towards this historic achievement.

A total of 83 Provincial Department Working Party (PDWP) meetings were conducted during the last fiscal year. The departments with appreciable performance included Water Supply & Sanitation, Transport & Agriculture with the utilization of 98 percent of their allocated funds, while 96 percent of the funds have been consumed by C&W Department, Health, Higher Education, Public Buildings. Hassan continued that 95 percent utilization has been recorded in school education Sector, 91 percent in Energy and 90 percent in Environment Sector.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary, P&D Board took regular meetings and ensured fast track implementation of ADP (Annual Development Programme) 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines are followed in letter and spirit.