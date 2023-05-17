Punjab govt to expedite ICCI Industrial Estate project

Punjab's Industry and Commerce Minister S.M. Tanveer said that on his instructions, Punjab Industrial Estate Management and Development Company has identified four places for establishment of industrial estate by ICCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Punjab's Industry and Commerce Minister S.M. Tanveer said that on his instructions, Punjab Industrial Estate Management and Development Company has identified four places for establishment of industrial estate by ICCI.

He stressed that the Chamber should finalize one of them to expedite the completion of industrial estate project.

He expressed these views while addressing the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

S.M. Tanveer said that promoting industrialization, enhancing exports, increasing remittances and development of agriculture will have to be focused to revive the economy.

He said that Pakistan has immense potential for development and product development with the help of professionals is being focused on to improve exports.

He said that he is also working on various initiatives for the economic empowerment of women. He said that as long as he is working as minister in Punjab, he will continue to play a role in solving the key issues of the business community.

Punjab's Excise and Communications Minister Bilal Afzal said that due to his efforts, funds have been released for the rehabilitation of Kahuta Road, while other roads covering 2600 kilometers will also be repair.

He said that the business community should send the issues related to excise and communication department through their respective chambers of commerce and every possible effort will be made to solve them.

He said that the proposals of the chambers will be included in the annual development plan of Punjab.

United Business Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said that his group will bring forward young business leaders from the platform of Federation of Pakista Chamber of Commerce and Industry so that they can play their effective role in the economic development of the country.

He was confident that UBG will win the upcoming elections of FPCCI. He said that a coordination committee has been formed to solve the problems of the business community in Punjab, while the issues of business community in other provinces will also be addressed.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in his address, stressed that at least 10-year economic policies should be formulated for the better promotion of business and investment, because the continuity of policies is very important for the development of the economy.

He said that successful business leaders of the country should be inducted in the Federal and provincial cabinets so that they can play their role in improving the economy.

He thanked the S.M. Tanveer for identifying four sites for Industrial Estate of ICCI and said that ICCI will soon finalize one of them to move forward on this important project.