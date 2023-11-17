Pure food, simple living vital to prevent diseases: FCCI SVP

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Friday that Pakistan was included in top 10 countries with respect to prevalence of diseases due to adulterated, substandard and impure food items.

"We must use pure food and switch over to simple living if we want to save ourselves from diseases," he said while addressing an awareness session on 'Safe Food City' project, launched by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA). He said that health is preferred, basic and fundamental need of every human being on the face of earth. He lamented that 40 per cent children below the age of 5 years are victim of stunted growth due to adulterated food. “This ratio is above 58pc in the urban areas,” he said and added that neonatal deaths are 12pc, while the ratio of hexagenerians is only 5pc only due to consumption of impure food. He appreciated the role of the PFA and said that their message must be conveyed to each and every person as most of people are consuming adulterated food unknowingly.

He said that sweets and toffees were common favourites of children, but most of available stuff was tainted with chemical colours, which are carcinogenic in nature. He said the PFA should focus on creating awareness among masses instead of conducting raids, which are counterproductive and creating harassment in the business community. He said that some innocent businessmen may be erroneously entrapped in the trading of adulterated food items and they must be given sufficient time to drag themselves out of the menace.

PFA Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Qasim Raza said the ultimate objective of the organisation was to eliminate the practice of adulteration, which was playing havoc with lives of the coming generations. He said that society must come forward and play its positive role in elimination of adulteration. He said that the practice of adulterated spices is rife in Faisalabad and people must check it with an iron hand.

He said that 90pc people were fair in their businesses and the authorities ignore their 10pc minor irregularities, but the PFA could not spare habitual adulterators, playing with lives of people. He said that he had just destroyed 20,000-litre substandard milk. He said he would share his work plan regarding Safe Food City with the FCCI within seven days. He hoped that the chamber would respond positively and give its input and feedback within seven days.

He said that the PFA and people must join hands against the adulteration mafia to save the next generation from ill impacts of impure food. In this connection, suggestions of the FCCI would be given due weightage and preference, he promised.

Dr Syeda Ayesha Batool, Master Trainer PFA, presented a documentary while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks.

Later Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented an FCCI shield to Muhammad Qasim Raza. Ayub Aslam Manj, Rana Ikramullah, Mian Asif Aslam and other executive members were also present.