Putin Calls for Active Promotion of Domestic Petrochemical Products in Russia, Abroad

TOBOLSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Moscow should more actively promote Russian-made petrochemical products within the country and abroad, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that large-scale projects worth $66 billion should be implemented to achieve this.

"We need to more actively promote Russian petrochemical products in our country and abroad, increase efficiency and production volumes. For this, large-scale projects with a total investment of about five trillion rubles [$66 billion] should be implemented in the industry," Putin said at a meeting on the strategic development of the petrochemical industry in the Siberian city of Tobolsk.

The president added that two major projects, supported by Russian state development corporation VEB, are already being implemented, namely the Amur Gas Processing Plant and the ethane-containing gas processing complex near the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. Overall, Russia has 14 such projects that would employ some 17,000 specialists in the future, Putin added.

According to the president, large-scale projects in the petrochemical industry are generally important for Russia's economy.