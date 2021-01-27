Putin Holds Online Meeting With Some 80 Businesspeople From US, UK, Other Countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held an online meeting with approximately 80 businesspeople, among them CEOs of companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, China, Ukraine and other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held an online meeting with approximately 80 businesspeople, among them CEOs of companies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, China, Ukraine and other countries.

The meeting was held after Putin concluded his address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The virtual Davos forum started on Monday and will be held through Friday. The participants focus on the transformation of industries, technology development, global cooperation and climate change, among other issues.