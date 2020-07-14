Putin Not Planning International Phone Talks Ahead of OPEC+ Meetings - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any international phone conversations ahead of the talks of the OPEC+ technical expert committee and ministerial monitors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any international phone conversations ahead of the talks of the OPEC+ technical expert committee and ministerial monitors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The August parameters of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal are expected to be determined later this week.

"No, no international phone conversation are expected to take place soon. You know that ... agreements can be reached at any moment, but there are no contacts [in plans] yet," Peskov told reporters.

The president does not plan to hold phone talks with Saudi leaders, the Kremlin spokesman added.