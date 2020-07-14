UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Not Planning International Phone Talks Ahead Of OPEC+ Meetings - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:46 PM

Putin Not Planning International Phone Talks Ahead of OPEC+ Meetings - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any international phone conversations ahead of the talks of the OPEC+ technical expert committee and ministerial monitors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any international phone conversations ahead of the talks of the OPEC+ technical expert committee and ministerial monitors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The August parameters of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal are expected to be determined later this week.

"No, no international phone conversation are expected to take place soon. You know that ... agreements can be reached at any moment, but there are no contacts [in plans] yet," Peskov told reporters.

The president does not plan to hold phone talks with Saudi leaders, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin August

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

8 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

10 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

47 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

47 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.