Putin, Sharif Discuss Construction of Gas Pipeline on SCO Sidelines - Novak

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have discussed the construction of a gas pipeline, among other things, at a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"(The leaders) discussed the construction of the Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan gas pipeline.

Of course, taking into account security guarantees. And the ... (leaders) gave such instructions ” to work out the issues of building such a gas pipeline ” to various departments," Novak told reporters.

The sides also discussed issues of economic and energy cooperation between the countries, the official added.

"As for LNG supplies, this issue has also just been discussed. We will additionally work with our companies on the possibility of LNG supplies to Pakistan," he said.