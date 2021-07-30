Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds ICEE exhibition from July 31

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is organizing the Interior, Construction, Electrical and Electronics (ICEE) exhibition from July 31, to promote construction activities in the country.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza said the exhibition would be held at the Pak-China Friendship Centre while Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) Chairman Lt General Retd Anwar Ali Haider will be the chief guest on the occasion, said statement issued here on Friday.

He said various companies including electronics, construction and others would exhibit their products in the exhibition.