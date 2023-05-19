UrduPoint.com

Regional CCIs To Be Taken On Board For Setting Up New Industrial Estate

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Regional CCIs to be taken on board for setting up new industrial estate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Minister of Industry and Commerce of Punjab S.M.Tanveer on Friday said that Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Chakwal Chambers of Commerce and Industry would be taken on board to set up a new industrial estate in the region.

He said that the establishment of the zone would help in promoting industrialization and providing employment opportunities to the youth of those areas as well as other parts of the country, said a press release.

Tanveer was addressing a reception organized by the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kallar Kahar.

He said that the Punjab government had already identified four sites for setting up a new industrial estate in the region on the demand of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, so the three Chambers should soon reach a consensus on site to execute this important project.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Afzal, Punjab's Excise and Communications Minister said that 10 km Bhawan Road had been completed in Chakwal district while Kallar Kahar Chowah Saidan Shah Road would be completed soon.

He said that Chakwal-Tala Gang road and other roads in the district would also be rehabilitated.

Afzal said that the Punjab government was focusing on roads as the improved road network would facilitate the people and promote business activities.

Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Waqar Bakhtawari said that the Neela Dulla location in Chakwal was the most suitable place for setting up a new industrial estate.

"This place provides easy access to investors of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas," he said, adding the establishment of the new industrial estate at this location should be given serious consideration.

He also apprised the ministers of Punjab about the key issues of the business community and sought their cooperation to address them.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General of UBG, said that the establishment of Chakwal district was the first major event in its history and after that, the construction of the Morway, Kallar Kahar and Bal Kassar interchange had created a revolution in the history of the district.

He said that the establishment of the Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Neela Dulla Interchange had started a new era of progress in Chakwal and the approval of a new industrial estate at Neela Dulla Interchange by Minister Tanveer would bring more prosperity to the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Road Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Kallar Kahar SITE Chamber Commerce Event Industry Employment

Recent Stories

MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

1 hour ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.