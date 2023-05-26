Republika Srpska Considering Possibility of Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has told Sputnik that the republic was considering the possibility of paying for Russian gas in rubles.

On Tuesday, Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss cooperation in the energy sector, among other issues.

"During our meeting with President Putin, the position was clarified that the price of Russian gas supplied to the republic remains unchanged. Various ways and possibilities for payment are being considered on the issue of financing," Dodik said, having answered positively to the question about the possibility of payments in rubles.