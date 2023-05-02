UrduPoint.com

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

Minister of National Food Security and Research, Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Tuesday emphasized the importance of research and innovation in achieving sustainable agricultural development and achieving the target of self-sufficiency in edible oil production

The minister also highlighted the government's commitment to promoting the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

He addressed a three-day National Dialogue on Agricultural Research organized by National Agricultural Research Centre.

The minister directed the Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to highlight governance and financial issues hindering agriculture research.

He said that dialogue shall witness eminent agricultural scientists and policymakers from all over the country as well as international organizations to define futuristic pathways for agricultural research.

The event aims to explore challenges, recent trends, and novel technological innovations in the field under the theme of ''Harnessing Agriculture Potential to Boost Pakistan's Economy', he remarked.

The Dialogue has been planned to provide a platform for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss and deliberate on the latest developments and innovations in agricultural research and plan for future research accordingly, he added.

The minister said that the event will also cover a range of topics, including crop improvement, livestock and fisheries, natural resource management, food security, and rural development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research emphasized improving governance through the establishment of a well-coordinated system among different institutions and rationalising existing resources to improve the efficiency of the research system.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) highlighted the importance of research to deal with the food security challenge of the country.

He shared PARC led coordinated efforts of the National Agricultural Research System like; germplasm sharing, variety development and release � more than 700 varieties, Agricultural Linkages Program � throughout NARS.

He further emphasized National Agricultural Research System needs autonomy to enhance collaboration with international partners in technology, joint projects, exchange programs and capacity building.

Former Chairman of PARC, Dr. Kausar Abdulla Malik said that Pakistan has highly qualified human resource power in agricultural research in all cutting-edge technologies.

He urged for financial support to harness the ability of available qualified human resources.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, emphasized that PARC should have a leading role in agricultural research coordination.

He acknowledged that the three-day dialogue will further strengthen the strategy for coordination.

