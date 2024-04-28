Rice exporters organize medical camps for agri-families, farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The rice exporter associations, in collaboration with Rice Partners Pvt. Ltd and The Lord Sarfraz Foundation on Sunday organized successful medical camps and hygiene awareness Programs in Punjab for agri-families including farmers.

Rice Partners Pvt. Ltd. (RPL) is a leading organization dedicated to enhancing the socio-economic well-being of communities through innovative initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, and education, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

With a focus on sustainability and community engagement, RPL continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those it serves. The organization, actively collaborating with farmers, farm workers, and local communities, places a special emphasis on contract farming programs.

Since 2015, RPL has been conducting medical camps throughout Pakistan, providing treatment to nearly 100,000 patients in various regions of the country.

In pursuit of its mission, RPL with collaboration of The Lord Sarfraz Foundation has conducted a series of free medical camps and personal hygiene awareness sessions in District Narowal (Punjab), underscoring the importance of proactive health measures in rural areas where access to healthcare facilities is scarce.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Tariq, alongside Head of Sustainability Zafar Iqbal and Program Officer Mudassar Ahmed, led the planning and execution of field operations for complimentary medical camps and instructional workshops and training sessions.

Meanwhile on the occasion while talking to the media, CEO, RPL Ali Tariq said the lack of basic health information in rural areas contributes to poor health outcomes, emphasizing the vital role of such initiatives in improving overall well-being.

More than 1500 patients were the beneficiaries of free medical camps, he said.

Lady Health Workers (LHWs) deliver hygiene education, including personal hygiene, clean drinking water, mosquito-borne disease prevention, balanced diets, antenatal care, nutrition for vulnerable populations, and hepatitis prevention techniques. Educational materials were distributed, targeting community women and children, fostering a collective understanding of essential hygiene practices for a healthier lifestyle, he said.

Tariq said that thousands have benefited from the camps, receiving not only diagnosis and treatment but also free medicines.

RPL remains dedicated to bridging healthcare disparities, preserving the earnings of vulnerable populations, and fostering community well-being.