FCCI To Launch “Cyberabad” Project Very Soon: Khurram Tariq
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq .
Addressing an awareness session at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), he said that globally the next phase of development would hinge on Artificial Intelligence and we would lose the chance to grow and prosper if we failed to exploit this emerging technology well in-time.
He said that in this case, other developed nations would usurp our economic conditions in addition to plundering our wealth and resources. He said that young educated students are our most precious asset which has the potential to repay our foreign loans by exploiting the full potential of Artificial Intelligence.
About the program, he said that it would not only focus on AI but also equip students with business skills to eliminate the ratio of startup failures.He said that if we succeeded in producing fully capable and skilled human resource, it would incentivize the local industrialists to invest in this sector to transform their existing units into highly efficient one in addition to launching their own software houses to export AI-related products in diverse fields at the global level.
He said that registration of young graduates for this project has been started and the FCCI is the only and first chamber to take this bold initiative which may prove a game changer for the country.
He said that in first semesters, students would be given in-depth knowledge of Artificial Intelligence but in final semesters, special courses would be introduced for finance, medical, engineering, economic and other sectors to bring qualitative improvement in these fields by using the tool of generative AI.
He said that the seminars would also be held in other universities to inform its students about the importance of this project and hoped that the course would be launched as soon as the process of registration was completed.
He said that the services of globally acknowledged faculty have been hired and now it is the time for the students and their parents to get registration for this course at the earliest.
Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary who is the real spirit behind this project explained in details the importance of AI and highlighted its salient features.
He was optimistic that we could entirely change the landscape of Faisalabad by exploiting the AI. “It was the brain child of Dr Khurram Tariq who had indicated his intention to transform Faisalabad from textile to Cyberabad in his first speech selling out his roadmap for the development of FCCI and Faisalabad”, he added.
Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli Vice Chancellor GCWUF also appreciated this project and assured her full cooperation for the success of this project. Later, she also presented an honorary shield to FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Business
-
Welfare projects to be completed on priority: MNA3 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints1 hour ago
-
LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand operation under CPEC Phase-II2 hours ago
-
Tesla's new mega factory project in Shanghai granted construction permit2 hours ago
-
Vietnam spends nearly 1 bln USD on automobile imports in Jan.-April3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 713 points4 hours ago
-
European stocks waver after record run3 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal reiterates commitment to policy of business facilitation, export diversification4 hours ago
-
European stocks waver after record run3 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Emirates Group books record $5.1 bn annual profit3 hours ago