Open Menu

FCCI To Launch “Cyberabad” Project Very Soon: Khurram Tariq

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

FCCI to launch “Cyberabad” project very soon: Khurram Tariq

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq .

Addressing an awareness session at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), he said that globally the next phase of development would hinge on Artificial Intelligence and we would lose the chance to grow and prosper if we failed to exploit this emerging technology well in-time.

He said that in this case, other developed nations would usurp our economic conditions in addition to plundering our wealth and resources. He said that young educated students are our most precious asset which has the potential to repay our foreign loans by exploiting the full potential of Artificial Intelligence.

About the program, he said that it would not only focus on AI but also equip students with business skills to eliminate the ratio of startup failures.He said that if we succeeded in producing fully capable and skilled human resource, it would incentivize the local industrialists to invest in this sector to transform their existing units into highly efficient one in addition to launching their own software houses to export AI-related products in diverse fields at the global level.

He said that registration of young graduates for this project has been started and the FCCI is the only and first chamber to take this bold initiative which may prove a game changer for the country.

He said that in first semesters, students would be given in-depth knowledge of Artificial Intelligence but in final semesters, special courses would be introduced for finance, medical, engineering, economic and other sectors to bring qualitative improvement in these fields by using the tool of generative AI.

He said that the seminars would also be held in other universities to inform its students about the importance of this project and hoped that the course would be launched as soon as the process of registration was completed.

He said that the services of globally acknowledged faculty have been hired and now it is the time for the students and their parents to get registration for this course at the earliest.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary who is the real spirit behind this project explained in details the importance of AI and highlighted its salient features.

He was optimistic that we could entirely change the landscape of Faisalabad by exploiting the AI. “It was the brain child of Dr Khurram Tariq who had indicated his intention to transform Faisalabad from textile to Cyberabad in his first speech selling out his roadmap for the development of FCCI and Faisalabad”, he added.

Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli Vice Chancellor GCWUF also appreciated this project and assured her full cooperation for the success of this project. Later, she also presented an honorary shield to FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Business Young Chamber Hub May Women Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

3 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

3 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

7 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

12 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

12 minutes ago
DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

18 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

18 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

18 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

18 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

18 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business