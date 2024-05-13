FCCI to launch “Cyberabad” project very soon: Khurram Tariq

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will launch its ambitious “Cyberabad” project very soon to transform Faisalabad from textile into a technological hub of Pakistan by focusing on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), said FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq .

Addressing an awareness session at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), he said that globally the next phase of development would hinge on Artificial Intelligence and we would lose the chance to grow and prosper if we failed to exploit this emerging technology well in-time.

He said that in this case, other developed nations would usurp our economic conditions in addition to plundering our wealth and resources. He said that young educated students are our most precious asset which has the potential to repay our foreign loans by exploiting the full potential of Artificial Intelligence.

About the program, he said that it would not only focus on AI but also equip students with business skills to eliminate the ratio of startup failures.He said that if we succeeded in producing fully capable and skilled human resource, it would incentivize the local industrialists to invest in this sector to transform their existing units into highly efficient one in addition to launching their own software houses to export AI-related products in diverse fields at the global level.

He said that registration of young graduates for this project has been started and the FCCI is the only and first chamber to take this bold initiative which may prove a game changer for the country.

He said that in first semesters, students would be given in-depth knowledge of Artificial Intelligence but in final semesters, special courses would be introduced for finance, medical, engineering, economic and other sectors to bring qualitative improvement in these fields by using the tool of generative AI.

He said that the seminars would also be held in other universities to inform its students about the importance of this project and hoped that the course would be launched as soon as the process of registration was completed.

He said that the services of globally acknowledged faculty have been hired and now it is the time for the students and their parents to get registration for this course at the earliest.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary who is the real spirit behind this project explained in details the importance of AI and highlighted its salient features.

He was optimistic that we could entirely change the landscape of Faisalabad by exploiting the AI. “It was the brain child of Dr Khurram Tariq who had indicated his intention to transform Faisalabad from textile to Cyberabad in his first speech selling out his roadmap for the development of FCCI and Faisalabad”, he added.

Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli Vice Chancellor GCWUF also appreciated this project and assured her full cooperation for the success of this project. Later, she also presented an honorary shield to FCCI President Dr Khurram Tariq.