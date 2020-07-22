UrduPoint.com
Rice Exports Increase Record 5.12%

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:49 PM

Rice exports increase record 5.12%

Rice exports during FY 2019-20 grew by 5.12% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rice exports during FY 2019-20 grew by 5.12% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2019-20, Rice worth $2,175,493 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $2,069,618 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Fruits increased by 3.80%, Fruits valuing $431,272 thousand exported as compared to worth $415,497 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, vegetables worth $299,290 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $233,910 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Tobacco exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 47.28%.

Tobacco worth $35,787 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of $24,217 thousand of same period of last year.

