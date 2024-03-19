Rice Worth $2.517 Bln Exported, Exports Grew By 85.83% In 8 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Rice exports from the country during the first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 85.83 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-February 2023-24, over 3.932 million metric tons of rice valued at $2.517 billion were exported as against the exports of 2.546 million metric tons worth $1.354 billion of the same period of last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
In the last 08 months, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by 38.43 per cent as over 472,135 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity worth $539.428 million were exported as compared to the exports of 366,210 metric tons of $386.882 million in the same period of last year.
Meanwhile, the country earned $2.180 billion by exporting about 3.460 million metric tons of rice of other varieties, which was recorded at 2.180 million metric tons valued at $967.872 million in the same period of last year.
On month on month basis, the rice exports grew by 48.18 per cent as 609,295 metric tons of rice worth $402.043 million were exported in February 2024 as compared to the exports of 564,206 million tons valued at $271.312 million in the same month of last year.
It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 54.05 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
During the period from July-February, 2023-24, different food commodities worth $4.969 billion were exported as compared to the exports of 3.225 billion in the same period of the previous year.
The exports of food goods during the month of February 2024 grew by 35.38 per cent as different food commodities worth $702.469 million were exported as compared to the exports of $518.871 million in the same month of the last year.
Meanwhile, the imports of food commodities into the country during the first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 18.33 per cent as against the imports of the corresponding period of last year. The imports of food commodities during the period under review came down from $6.687 billion to $5.461 billion.
On month on month basis, the food group imports grew by 5.12 per cent in February 2024 growth as food goods valued at $739.819 million were imported as compared to the imports of 703.722 million of the same month of last year.
