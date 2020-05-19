UrduPoint.com
RPT - US Company Declines To Disclose Details Of Energy Deal With Belarus

RPT - US Company Declines to Disclose Details of Energy Deal With Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US-based trader United Energy Trading (UET) Global told Sputnik it would not disclose details of its oil contract with Belarus.

On May 15, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States will send its first shipment of crude oil to Belarus as part of a deal aimed at strengthening Belarusian energy independence and boosting trade opportunities for American companies. He mentioned UET and another US-based company - Getka - as major participants of the deal.

"UET Global, LLC does not publicly provide the type of information you are seeking as our contracts and business plans are confidential," the company told Sputnik on Monday when asked to provide details on volume, price and dates of the upcoming shipment.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei confirmed on Friday that the country started receiving oil from the United States.

State oil concern Belneftekhim said that the first tanker carrying 80,000 tonnes of US oil for Belarus will arrive in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in early June.

