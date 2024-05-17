Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR May 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 21 2024
USD 278.3000
GBP 352.8287
EUR 302.5678
JPY 1.8019
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates or currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 20243 hours ago
-
Stocks waver after hitting record highs13 hours ago
-
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister15 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion15 hours ago
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza15 hours ago
-
Online open court at Tax House Peshawar on May 2114 hours ago
-
Textile unit imposed fine17 hours ago
-
AG KP agrees to ensure withholding of sales tax on service17 hours ago