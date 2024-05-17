KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR May 17, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date May 21 2024

USD 278.3000

GBP 352.8287

EUR 302.5678

JPY 1.8019

