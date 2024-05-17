Open Menu

Exchange Rates Or Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Exchange rates or currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.18275.12

GBP 355.90 348.20

EUR 305.39 299.28

JPY 1.80391.7650

SAR 74.98 73.36

AED 76.56 75.

41

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43503

LIBOR 3M 5.59094

LIBOR 6M 5.72399

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.40272.95267.99263.93259.59255.30251.59

EUR 299.19296.75291.77287.75283.45279.15275.50

GBP 348.57345.50339.31 334.26 328.87 323.52 318.91

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

11 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

11 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

11 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

11 hours ago
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

11 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

11 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

11 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

11 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

11 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business