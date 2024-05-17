Exchange Rates Or Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.18275.12
GBP 355.90 348.20
EUR 305.39 299.28
JPY 1.80391.7650
SAR 74.98 73.36
AED 76.56 75.
41
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43503
LIBOR 3M 5.59094
LIBOR 6M 5.72399
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.40272.95267.99263.93259.59255.30251.59
EUR 299.19296.75291.77287.75283.45279.15275.50
GBP 348.57345.50339.31 334.26 328.87 323.52 318.91
