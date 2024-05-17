Mining A Top Priority Under CPEC Phase-2: Ahsan Iqbal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said Friday that mining sector was the priority area of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase-2.
During a meeting with a MRDL Saindak, a Chinese mining company working in Chaghi Balochistan, he commended the company's decades long efforts to promote mining sector in the resource rich area of Balochistan.
In response to the company's request to seek inclusion of their latest project in CPEC, the minister directed them to prepare their proposal, according to press release issued by the Planning Ministry.
It was discussed during the meeting that if their energy needs are met by establishing a national power grid, the operational cost of all mining projects in the province will be reduced.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Saindak Copper-Gold Project in Balochistan is operated by MCCT Resources Development Company Pvt Ltd (MRDL).
MCCT has submitted a proposal of establishing a mineral industrial park in Pakistan which consists of copper/lead/zinc refining and deep processing, giving more value addition to the mineral products.
With the development of more mining projects, establishing such an industrial park will become feasible.
The mineral industrial park will also attract investors to invest in metal refineries and processing plant which produces wires, rods, plate and other products.
Meanwhile, power supply, water supply, transportation and other industries can also develop to facilitate the industrial park, the statement added.
