UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Increase Cargo Turnover Via Kani-Kurgan - Heihe Border Checkpoint - Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Russia, China Increase Cargo Turnover via Kani-Kurgan - Heihe Border Checkpoint - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Russia and China continue to increase cargo traffic through the Kani-Kurgan - Heihe border checkpoint, with about 60,000 tons of cargo having been transported via the cross-border bridge since June, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Saturday.

"Cargo traffic through the Kani-Kurgan - Heihe checkpoint is gradually increasing. The road bridge across the Amur River connecting the Russian and Chinese parts of the border crossing was put into operation on June 10, 2022. Some 60,000 tons of various cargoes have already been transported through it in five months," the consulate general said on Telegram.

So far, cargo traffic is dominated by Chinese goods, including tires, spare parts, equipment, light industry products, and new motorized vehicles, the consulate said, adding that Russia is delivering lumber, soybean oil, and raw materials for traditional Chinese medicine through the border crossing.

In the last three months, the imports of vehicles from China have increased through the checkpoint. On November 2, the Russian side launched a cross-border bus service so that Russian drivers could pick up their new vehicles and drive them back to Russia, according to the message.

The consulate added that over 1,500 motorized vehicles, including dump trucks, buses, self-propelled cranes, and personal vehicles, worth more than 600 million Yuan ($84.4 million) have already crossed the checkpoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Oil Vehicles Road Traffic Heihe Harbin June November Border From Industry Million

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

4 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

4 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

4 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

4 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

4 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.