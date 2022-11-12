Russia, China Increase Cargo Turnover via Kani-Kurgan - Heihe Border Checkpoint - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Russia and China continue to increase cargo traffic through the Kani-Kurgan - Heihe border checkpoint, with about 60,000 tons of cargo having been transported via the cross-border bridge since June, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Saturday.

"Cargo traffic through the Kani-Kurgan - Heihe checkpoint is gradually increasing. The road bridge across the Amur River connecting the Russian and Chinese parts of the border crossing was put into operation on June 10, 2022. Some 60,000 tons of various cargoes have already been transported through it in five months," the consulate general said on Telegram.

So far, cargo traffic is dominated by Chinese goods, including tires, spare parts, equipment, light industry products, and new motorized vehicles, the consulate said, adding that Russia is delivering lumber, soybean oil, and raw materials for traditional Chinese medicine through the border crossing.

In the last three months, the imports of vehicles from China have increased through the checkpoint. On November 2, the Russian side launched a cross-border bus service so that Russian drivers could pick up their new vehicles and drive them back to Russia, according to the message.

The consulate added that over 1,500 motorized vehicles, including dump trucks, buses, self-propelled cranes, and personal vehicles, worth more than 600 million Yuan ($84.4 million) have already crossed the checkpoint.