Russia-China Trade Turnover Increases 8.5% in First Two Months of 2021 - Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China went up 8.5% in January-February of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.

The Russia-China trade turnover amounted to $18.

78 billion in the first two months of 2021.

China's export to Russia increased by 48% and amounted to $8.92 billion, while Russia's export to China went down 12.6% and amounted to $9.86 billion.

Last year, the Russia-China trade turnover went down 2.9%, standing at $107.76 billion.