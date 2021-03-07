Russia-China Trade Turnover Increases 8.5% In First Two Months Of 2021 - Customs
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The trade turnover between Russia and China went up 8.5% in January-February of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
The Russia-China trade turnover amounted to $18.
78 billion in the first two months of 2021.
China's export to Russia increased by 48% and amounted to $8.92 billion, while Russia's export to China went down 12.6% and amounted to $9.86 billion.
Last year, the Russia-China trade turnover went down 2.9%, standing at $107.76 billion.