Russia Destroys Oil Storage Supplying Fuel to Ukrainian Troops - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed with high-precision weapons an oil storage facility in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, from which Ukrainian troops received fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the area of the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region, an oil storage facility was destroyed, from which fuel was supplied to the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) units in Donbas," the ministry said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.