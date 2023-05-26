UrduPoint.com

Russia Not Going To Provide Excess Capital To Companies That Left Country - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russia is not going to provide excess capital to those companies that have left the country, but behaves very restrained toward them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We are not going to reward them (companies that left Russia) with any excess capital.

.. You know the tools that the state uses, counting arrests and so on. Therefore, we behave much more civilized than those who apply restrictive measures against Russia. Naturally, we must and will protect our interests," Putin said at a meeting with business Russia.

