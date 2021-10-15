UrduPoint.com

Russia To Produce 9.8Mln Bpd Of Oil In October - Novak

Russia to Produce 9.8Mln Bpd of Oil in October - Novak

Russia will produce 9.8 million barrels of oil per day in October under the OPEC+ quota, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia will produce 9.8 million barrels of oil per day in October under the OPEC+ quota, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Yes," Novak told reporters, when asked to confirm this information.

