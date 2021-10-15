Russia To Produce 9.8Mln Bpd Of Oil In October - Novak
Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia will produce 9.8 million barrels of oil per day in October under the OPEC+ quota, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
"Yes," Novak told reporters, when asked to confirm this information.