Russian Ambassador congratulates Jam Kamal on assuming charge, discusses trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev on Thursday engaged in discussions with Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, aiming to enhance trade connectivity and tap into the true potential of bilateral trade.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal emphasized the need for exploring new routes and avenues to bolster trade relations, said a press release issued here.

The minister commended the successful initiation of "Kino exports" to Russia by road and expressed the possibility of further increasing trade in this sector.

Additionally, he acknowledged Russia's vast market potential, offering Pakistani exporters ample opportunities for growth and diversification.

During the meeting, Ambassador Khorev extended an invitation to federal minister Jam Kamal for upcoming exhibitions scheduled in April and July.

In a bid to expand trade horizons, the Ambassador proposed the export of "Halal meat" from Pakistan to Russia.

Minister Jam Kamal highlighted concerns regarding visa issues faced by Pakistani truck drivers, prompting the Ambassador to seek immediate proposals for resolution.

The Ambassador of Russia also conveyed the desire of the Russian side to host the 9th session of the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) in Moscow at an early date.