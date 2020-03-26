UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Russian Cabinet Working on New Set of Measures to Support Economy Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

The Russian government is working on a new package of measures for supporting the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov is overseeing this activity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Russian government is working on a new package of measures for supporting the national economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov is overseeing this activity.

"A new set of economy support measures is being developed by the government, and, as Prime Minister [Mikhail] Mishustin has said, Andrey Belousov is in charge of this, so let us wait for some information from the government," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possibility to subsidize salaries of people working in the sectors that are hit hard by the coronavirus, such as tourism, entertainment and small business.

