ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Russian Energy Ministry has approved the transit of 300,000 tonnes of Kazakhstan's oil to Germany using Russian energy company Transneft's system of pipelines in the first quarter of 2023, the press office of Kazakh oil transporter KazTransOil said on Friday.

"JSC KazTransOil has received confirmation from the Energy Ministry of the Russian Federation for the shipment of 300,000 tonnes of Kazakh oil in the first quarter of 2023 through the trunk lines of the oil pipeline system of 'Transneft' in the direction of the 'Adamova Zastava' oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany," the office said in a statement.

The corresponding confirmation is listed in the schedule of oil transit of the Commonwealth of Independent States' countries through the territory of Russia via the system of main oil pipelines approved by the ministry, the office said.

Transit will be carried out within the framework of the corresponding agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia from June 7, 2002, the statement read.