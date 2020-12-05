UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Finance Ministry Initiates Denunciation Of Tax Agreement With Netherlands

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Finance Ministry Initiates Denunciation of Tax Agreement With Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry said in a press release on Friday it initiated the procedure of scrapping the bilateral agreement with the Netherlands that prevented double taxation as the sides failed to agree on amendments to the treaty.

"The [Russian] Finance Ministry held several rounds of talks with the Dutch Foreign Ministry on amending the agreement on prevention of double taxation to increase the withholding tax to 15 percent on dividends and interest. The [Russian] Foreign Ministry proposed to the Dutch side the same conditions as previously agreed with Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta, but the talks did not yield success," the press release read.

As for the Netherlands' proposed amendments, the ministry said Russia could not accept them as they provided for loopholes to withdraw taxable funds from the country.

"The tax agreement with the Netherlands, as it is now, provides rather attractive taxation conditions and makes it possible to withdraw revenues from Russia under a 2-3-percent tax, whereas the actual tax in Russia is significantly higher ” 15 percent on dividends and 20 percent on interest for legal entities," the ministry said.

More than 1.2 trillion rubles ($16 billion) were withdrawn from Russia to the Netherlands this way in the period from 2017-2019, as stated in the press release.

According to an entry on the Russian government's portal of legal news on Friday, the finance ministry already began works on a draft law terminating the tax agreement with the Netherlands.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Luxembourg Same Cyprus Malta Netherlands From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

14 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

14 minutes ago

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

29 minutes ago

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relation ..

31 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.