Russia's Gazprom, Minsk Agree On Pricing Procedure For 2020 Gas Deliveries To Belarus

Russia's Gazprom and the Belarusian government have agreed on the pricing procedure for gas deliveries to Minsk in 2020, the Russian company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia's Gazprom and the Belarusian government have agreed on the pricing procedure for gas deliveries to Minsk in 2020, the Russian company said on Friday.

"[Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller and [Belarusian Ambassador to Russia] Vladimir Semashko have signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the republic, under which the pricing procedure for natural gas deliveries to Belarus in 2020 has been determined," Gazprom said in a press release.

Russia and Belarus extended on December 31 the contract for Russian gas delivery to 2021, but they agreed on prices for the first two months of 2020 only. According to the Belarusian Energy Ministry, the price was maintained at the 2019 level. Meanwhile, Minsk insists it should have Russian gas at a lower price.

