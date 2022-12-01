UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Decline Estimated At 2.1% In January-October - Economic Development Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Russia's GDP Decline Estimated at 2.1% in January-October - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP slowed in October to 4.4% year-on-year after falling by 4.5% in September; the economy declined by 2.1% year-on-year in January-October, the Ministry of Economic Development said in a report.

The ministry also adjusted its estimates for the decline in GDP in September to 4.5% from the previous 5%, as well as for previous months. According to the document, in August, the GDP decline amounted to 3.5% (against 4% in earlier estimate), in July - 3.9% (4.3%), in June - 5.1 (5%), in May - 3.9% (4.5%), in April - 3.3% (2.7%). In March, the Russian economy grew by 1.5% (1.4%), in February - by 4% (4.2%), and in January - by 5.9% (5.7%).

The dynamics of Russia's GDP are close to the predicted trajectory, the contraction of the economy is still projected at 2.9% this year.

The ministry added that data on the dynamics of fixed assets investments in Russia in the third quarter of 2022 significantly exceeded expectations, showing a 3.1% year-on-year due to the gradual recovery of corporate lending activity.

The growth of investments in non-residential buildings and structures was 16.8% year-on-year, and the increase in investments in residential buildings was 12.2% year-on-year.

High investment activity was supported by the growth in investments from Russia's Federal budget by 45.2% year-on-year and by the increase in investments from regional budgets by 11.3% year-on-year. Extractive industries, transportation and storage, finance and insurance, and activities in the field of research and development contributed to the increase in total investments in Russia.

The ministry forecasts that investments in Russia in 2022 will decline by 2%. In the spring, the ministry expected this figure to amount to 20%.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov in late summer explained the rise in capital investment by the fact that the Russian business was striving to complete all possible programs and projects "instead of abandoning investments."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Budget January February March April May June July August September October All From

Recent Stories

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

2 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

3 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

3 hours ago
 National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate ..

National Assembly sub-committee formed to evaluate DRAP performance

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.