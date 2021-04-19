Russian natural gas producer Novatek made yet another attempt to acquire the Tambey cluster of fields in northern Siberia from state producer Gazprom, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Russian natural gas producer Novatek made yet another attempt to acquire the Tambey cluster of fields in northern Siberia from state producer Gazprom, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday.

According to the report, Novatek management board chief Leonid Mikhelson discussed the acquisition with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 13, and then with Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller two days later, offering to pay part in money and part in company shares. Gazprom already owns 9,9% of Novatek shares.

Mikhelson reportedly succeeded in convincing the president that the Tambey fields are better off used in LNG production with Novatek than in piped supplies with Gazprom. The state giant has, however, no intention of giving up the fields, according to the newspaper's sources.

Novatek already tried but failed to buy the Tambey fields for its LNG projects in 2017.

The Tambey fields are located on the Yamal Peninsula. The total volume of their gas reserves is estimated at 7.3 trillion cubic meters.