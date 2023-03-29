(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in February increased by 52.6% month-on-month to 32,500 units, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In February, 1,000 passenger vehicles under 5 tonnes were produced, which is by 31.

2% less than in January 2023, according to the report.�

In January-February a total of 53,900 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is by 73.5% less than in the same period last year.