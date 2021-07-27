UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Pipeline Gas In Europe May Face Competition From Russian LNG - Think Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russia's Pipeline Gas in Europe May Face Competition From Russian LNG - Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia, the world's largest pipeline gas exporter, may face competition from its own liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the European market, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies said in a report on Monday.

The research institute has analyzed the available data of Russia's largest independent natural gas producer Novatek's Yamal LNG project. Having shipped its first LNG cargo in December 2017, the project was meant to focus on shipments to Asia - via the Northern Sea Route in the summer and via transshipment in Europe in the winter, the think tank noted. Large volumes of Yamal LNG cargoes, however, have increasingly remained in Europe.

"In 2019 in particular, the vast majority of Yamal LNG deliveries to North-Western Europe remained there, and the available data also suggests that while re-exports were greater in 2020, the volume of LNG that arrived from Yamal and remained in North-Western Europe was substantial enough to be materially competitive with Gazprom's pipeline supplies to those same markets," the report said.

The competition, however, may come from "LNG in general, not just specifically from Yamal," according to the institute.

"[I]f Gazprom suffers from that competition, then it would suffer whether the LNG cargoes were arriving from Yamal, the US Gulf Coast, Ras Laffan, or anywhere else," it added.

Novatek is the biggest private gas-producing company in Russia. Since 2017, Yamal LNG has been engaged in upstream, midstream and downstream activities in the Yamal Peninsula. The northwestern Siberia reservoir is producing increased outputs of LNG and natural gas. The field's proven reserves are estimated to be 926 billion cubic meters.

In June, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that Yamal LNG may produce more than 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Europe Company Same Oxford Tank May June December Gas 2017 2019 2020 Market From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

1 hour ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

1 hour ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

1 hour ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

1 hour ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.