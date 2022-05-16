Salik visits BOI after assuming charge as Federal Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the board of Investment (BOI) on Monday after assuming charge as the Federal Minister for Board of Investment.

Minister was given a warm welcome by Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar and other senior officers of the Board of Investment, said a press release issued here.

He was given a detailed briefing regarding the working of BOI and was also sensitized about the initiatives taken by BOI to facilitate and encourage investment in Pakistan.

Hussain was appreciative of the efforts being put in by BOI to help Pakistan prosper economically and assured of maximum support from his side to resolve investors' issues and boost investor confidence in Pakistan.