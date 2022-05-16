UrduPoint.com

Salik Visits BOI After Assuming Charge As Federal Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Salik visits BOI after assuming charge as Federal Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the board of Investment (BOI) on Monday after assuming charge as the Federal Minister for Board of Investment.

Minister was given a warm welcome by Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar and other senior officers of the Board of Investment, said a press release issued here.

He was given a detailed briefing regarding the working of BOI and was also sensitized about the initiatives taken by BOI to facilitate and encourage investment in Pakistan.

Hussain was appreciative of the efforts being put in by BOI to help Pakistan prosper economically and assured of maximum support from his side to resolve investors' issues and boost investor confidence in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan From BOI

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

26 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

26 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

38 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.