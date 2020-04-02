UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Seeks Urgent OPEC+ Meeting To Stabilise Oil Market

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:18 PM

Saudi Arabia seeks urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilise oil market

Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to "stabilise the oil market" amid a price war

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to "stabilise the oil market" amid a price war.

"The kingdom calls for an urgent meeting of OPEC+ and a group of other countries with the aim to try and reach a fair deal to restore balance to the oil market," said a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

