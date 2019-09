Saudi Energy Minister Says to Visit Iraq Soon With Novak, Mazroui, Fadhel, Rumhi

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday that he and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, UAE's Suhail Mazroui, Kuwait's Khalid Al Fadhel, Oman's Mohammed Rumhi would visit Iraq soon

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said Thursday that he and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, UAE's Suhail Mazroui, Kuwait's Khalid Al Fadhel, Oman's Mohammed Rumhi would visit Iraq soon.

"We will be doing [a trip] myself, mister Novak, Suhail, Kuwaiti Minister and Omani Minister will be visiting Iraq to thank our friends for wonderful contribution," bin Salman told reporters.