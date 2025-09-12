SCCI Continues Exporter Empowerment With Day 4 Of Basic Media Marketing Course
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairman of the Departmental Committee on SME Training at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Faizan Akbar, successfully led Day 4 of the ongoing five-day Basic Media Marketing Course, continuing the Chamber’s mission to empower local exporters. The session was held at the SCCI Auditorium.
This specialized training program is designed specifically for exporters, aiming to equip them with practical, hands-on knowledge of digital media strategies, effective social media engagement, and modern marketing techniques.
The course focuses on helping businesses enhance their global visibility, improve brand positioning, and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving international marketplace.
Through such capacity-building initiatives, the SCCI reinforces its commitment to professional development and the growth of the export sector in Sialkot,a city globally recognized for its excellence in trade and manufacturing.
The training session was attended by former SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad Khalil, and a number of young entrepreneurs.
