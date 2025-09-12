Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 12, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPoITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 16,2025
USD 281.
5335
GBP 380.4644
EUR 329.0845
JPY 1.9046
