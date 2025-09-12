Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36 280.32

GBP 384.14379.61

EUR 332.26 328.35

JPY 1.9219 1.8992

SAR 75.53 74.64

AED 77.17 76.

24

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1502

LIBOR 3M 4.0378

LIBOR 6M 3.8643

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.17278.90276.24 274.00271.47 268.89266.54

EUR328.79327.62 325.09322.95 320.50 317.94 315.56

GBP379.82378.13374.55371.48 368.00364.37361.15

APP/mzr/

