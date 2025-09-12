Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 280.32
GBP 384.14379.61
EUR 332.26 328.35
JPY 1.9219 1.8992
SAR 75.53 74.64
AED 77.17 76.
24
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1502
LIBOR 3M 4.0378
LIBOR 6M 3.8643
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.17278.90276.24 274.00271.47 268.89266.54
EUR328.79327.62 325.09322.95 320.50 317.94 315.56
GBP379.82378.13374.55371.48 368.00364.37361.15
