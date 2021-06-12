UrduPoint.com
SCCI Hails Federal Budget 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:06 PM

SCCI hails federal budget 2021-22

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has hailed the federal budget 2021-22 and termed it a business friendly, which, he hoped would help to boost exports of the country

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that exports of the country had increased by 16% while the exports from Sialkot were increased by 32% which was a positive step towards economic growth.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that exports of the country had increased by 16% while the exports from Sialkot were increased by 32% which was a positive step towards economic growth.

He said that exports would be further increased with incentives given by the government to the exporters in 2021-2122 budget.

He also welcomed the agriculture policy announced by the PTI government in the budget.

Baryar said that three new dams would be constructed in the country which would increase power generation and help promote industrial activities in the country.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for including Sialkot-Kharian motorway project in the budget and said the project would be completed in next two years.

He said that collateral-free loans would be provided to SMEs sector and the government had allocated Rs 12 billion for this purpose.

The import duty was removed on cotton yarn and steel raw material in the budget which would help increase the export of sports, garments and surgical sectors, he added.

