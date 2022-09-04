Scholz Says Germany No Longer Sees Russia as Reliable Supplier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia on Sunday of reneging on its responsibilities as a reliable energy supplier, something it has never done during the Cold War.

"Putin's Russia has become a contract breaker and has long been defaulting on its supply contracts. Things that were honored during the Cold War are no longer honored. Russia is no longer a reliable energy supplier," he told a press conference following coalition talks.

Russia has blamed gas cuts on the European Union and Canada. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that the EU was in full breach of its contractual obligations that cover maintenance and transportation of gas equipment.

Scholz said Germany had been preparing for possible gas shortfalls since the end of last year. It has stocked up on gas, fired up coal-powered plants and chartered five offshore LNG terminals, with more floating terminals expected next year.

"So much for supply. The other issue is costs. We all realize that the costs of electricity, gas, heating and much, much more will be a big challenge for many citizens in the coming months," the Social Democrat conceded.

Many German producers are telling the government they cannot foot their soaring energy bills, Scholz said. The governing coalition will discuss support measures in the next few days and weeks, Scholz said, adding, "My promise stands: You will never walk alone."