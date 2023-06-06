UrduPoint.com

SECP Grants NOC For Launching Four Fund Schemes For KP Govt Employees

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SECP grants NOC for launching four fund schemes for KP govt employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) on the trust deeds of four (04) voluntary pension fund schemes, including two shariah based schemes.

These schemes will be offered by two pension fund managers (PFM), specifically for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government employees, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) would be the trustee of these funds.

Voluntary Pension System (VPS) is a self-contributory defined contribution pension scheme open to all adult Pakistanis having a computerized national identity card (CNIC).

It has been established under the Voluntary Pension System Rules, 2005 under which employed and self-employed individuals can voluntarily contribute to a pension fund managed by PFM, during their working life to provide regular income after retirement.

These new pension schemes will be funded through a combination of employee and government contributions, ensuring future fiscal sustainability.

These pension funds shall be managed by a PFM licensed by SECP and registered with KPK Government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

4 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

4 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

19 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

19 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

34 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.