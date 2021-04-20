UrduPoint.com
SECP Launches Online Facility For Mortgage Register

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday has launched the online facility for issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register.

The SECP, in its pursuit of end-to-end digitization of regulatory processes, has achieved another milestone with the launch of online facility for issuance of digitally certified true copies, said a press release issued by SECP here. The new initiative is in line with the government's vision of "Digital Pakistan", to create an enabling business friendly environment and improve user experience through the use of technology.

Issuance of digitally certified copies will replace decades old practice of manually obtaining certified true copies of company's statutory returns on physical paper.

The application for digital certified copies and mortgage register can simply be made online through SECP's eService portal.

After submission of online application and verification of payment, the applicant would instantly receive certified copies of desired company on registered email address.

The copies can be verified through scanning QR code or by clicking the link available on each document.

