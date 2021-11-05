UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 2,017 New Companies In October

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,017 new companies in October 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 154,093

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) of the new companies stood at Rs2.7 billion, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Around 99 percent companies were registered online, while 140 foreign users were also registered from overseas.

The October incorporation consist of 63% private limited companies, 33% single member companies and three percent public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, and limited liability partnership (LLP).

The construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 369, trading with 302, and information technology with 270 companies.

These segments were followed closely by services sector with 173 companies, e-commerce with 98, food & beverages with 76, and education with 67 companies.

Sector-wise details show textile sector with 52 incorporation, chemical, pharmaceutical, and market & development with 47 each, corporate agricultural farming with 46, engineering with 41, transport with 38, tourism with 35, healthcare with 33, auto and allied with 32, mining & quarrying with 31, logging with 21, communication, and power generation with 19 each, cables & electric goods with 17, broadcasting & telecasting, and cosmetics and toiletries with 16 each, fuel and energy with 15, paper & board with 11, and 79 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 58 new companies.

These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.

