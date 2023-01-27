UrduPoint.com

Seizure Of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investment Area For Rest Of World - Expert

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Seizure of Russian Funds May Make EU No-Go Investment Area for Rest of World - Expert

The European Commission's plans to seize frozen Russian assets and use them to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine will make the European Union a "no-go investment area" for other non-Western countries that will be scared away by these measures, geopolitical expert Charles Gave told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The European Commission's plans to seize frozen Russian assets and use them to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine will make the European Union a "no-go investment area" for other non-Western countries that will be scared away by these measures, geopolitical expert Charles Gave told Sputnik.

"I believe that Europe would become a no-go investment area for the non-Western world the day Europe seizes the assets of the Russian sovereign state... there is no legal base for seizing the assets of a foreign state," the expert said.

In November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the creation of a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. On Thursday, a senior EU official said that the possible use of Russia's frozen assets in the EU was accompanied by complex legal issues, with various EU institutions continuing discussions on the matter.

Gave, who is also a fund manager and investor, criticized another idea of the commission � to use Russia's frozen funds to generate interests that could be confiscated and then allocated to provide infrastructure help to Ukraine � as he called this step "ridiculous" and "illegal."

The expert gave the example of a situation where EU or G7 states could seize the interest generated by German bonds that belong to the Russian Central Bank and are deposited at the Bundesbank, the central bank of Germany.

In this case, out of 3.4 billion euros ($3.7 billion) invested, the bloc would get only 340 million euros in interest over a year at a rate of 1%, Gave estimated, adding that this would not be enough for Ukraine's reconstruction.

"It would take years to generate a substantial revenue from European investments of confiscated Russian assets. The G7 has no authority to decide anything. It would be a colossal abuse of power," the expert added.

Gave also stated that the revenue from the interest of Russia's assets would be low and it would divert the focus of the EU from the real issues, including the current excessive debt of member states, which could be difficult to repay once inflation falls.�

The geopolitical expert said that the issue of Ukraine's reconstruction should be discussed once the conflict was over. There has to be a negotiated settlement between the two sides, and only then the EU and other Western nations could start rebuilding the country's infrastructure, Gave concluded.

The European Commission estimates the damage caused by the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine a year ago at 600 billion euros. The West has blocked 300 billion euros worth of Russian Central Bank reserves and 19 billion euros in Russian businessmen' assets, according to von der Leyen. Once sanctions are lifted, these funds "should be used so that Russia pays full compensation for the damages caused to Ukraine," she stated last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Bank Germany November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

Punjab University declares MA/MSc results

3 minutes ago
 Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza ..

Korean envoy Suh Sangpyo calls on Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

3 minutes ago
 EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX ..

EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

15 minutes ago
 US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Si ..

US to Blame for Situation in Ukraine, Pyongyang Sides With Russia - Kim Jong Un' ..

3 minutes ago
 Adopt cleanliness, grow out of littering habit: DC ..

Adopt cleanliness, grow out of littering habit: DC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.